Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback pics with Mangeshkar, says ‘Truly the greatest of all time!’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday after being in hospital for several days. Following her demise, a slew of celebrities took to their social media handle to express their condolences and pay respect to the singer. Now, actress Shraddha Kapoor, a distant niece of the late singer, has written a heartwarming tribute for her aaji.

Sharing some priceless throwback pictures on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, ‘I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank You for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I Love You Lata Aaji’.

Lataji’s cousin, singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was the late maternal grandfather of Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the iconic singer. The National Flag will fly at half-mast for two days in honour of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Shraddha and Asha Bhosle both attended the burial, which took place at Shivaji Park on Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anuradha Padwal, Ira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Javed Akhtar, and many others.