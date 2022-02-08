State government eases flight restrictions from Mumbai and Delhi

Kolkata: The West Bengal government eased the restrictions imposed on flights from Mumbai and New Delhi. Domestic flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Kolkata resumed on February 1st. West Bengal government imposed restrictions on flights from Mumbai and New Delhi on 3 January as the Covid-19 cases surged in the state.

Last December, Kolkata’s only direct flight to London was temporarily suspended by the state government. Kolkata to London was flown by Air India’s Dreamliner every Sunday before the curb.

Also Read; Banks to remain closed for 11 days in coming days: Full list

As per reports, the Kolkata-London flights could resume on February 13th. Flights between Bengaluru and Kolkata have been restricted despite flights from Delhi and Mumbai being allowed. These cities can only fly between them on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.