The final stages of preparation for the first round of the assembly election are starting, with parties attempting to reach out to voters in the 58 assembly seats that will vote on February 10. Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will unveil its electoral platform for Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, both Union ministers, will deliver their electoral manifestos for the Uttar Pradesh and Goa assembly elections, respectively.