Today, both Houses of Parliament to discuss the Union Budget

On Tuesday, both Houses of Parliament will discuss the Union Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

The Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee has set aside 11 hours in the Upper House to review the Budget. Prahlad Joshi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said Sitharaman will respond to the discussion on February 11.

Following a general debate, the demands for funding are discussed in depth and voted on. The budget as a whole or any subject related to it can be discussed during the general debate, but no motion can be moved. The discussion will be limited to an evaluation of the budget’s overall scheme and structure, as well as whether or not specific expenditure items should be increased or decreased.

Subordinate legislation, railways, rural development, and panchayati raj and industry committee reports were all scheduled to be tabled separately in the House.

During question hour in the Lok Sabha, questions on the ministries of cooperation, home, information and broadcasting, social justice, and empowerment were set to be discussed.