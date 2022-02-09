1.43 lakh declared as foreigners by tribunals in Assam

The government announced on Wednesday that Assam has 100 Foreigners Tribunals (FTs), which have declared 1,43,466 people as foreigners so far. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told Rajya Sabha that 329 people have been deported to their countries of origin in response to a question asked CPI MP Binoy Viswam.

‘The government of Assam has informed that the total number of Foreigners Tribunals (FT) presently operating in Assam is 100. The total number of cases pending in these FTs as on December 31, 2021 is 1,23,829. The total number of people declared as foreigners as on December 31, 2021 is 1,43,466,’ the minister said.

The FTs have also declared a total of 1,21,598 people as Indians, according to Nityanand Rai. ‘The total number of people declared as Indian as on December 31, 2021 is 1,21,598. A total of 329 persons have been deported to their countries of origin as on February 1, 2022,’ he said in a written reply to a question.

According to Nityanand Rai, the state government and union territory administrations were granted the power and functionsto set up detention centres or camps if required. However, he informed that the Centre allocated a total of Rs 69 crores for functioning of FTs in the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.