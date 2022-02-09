14 dead, 34 injured in massive mudslide due to heavy rain

Bogota: At least 14 people died and 34 were injured in a mudslide caused by heavy rains in Dosquebradas municipality, Colombia. Several homes were buried under debris as rains touched off a landslide on a mountain in the region.

Civic authority warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area and urged people to leave to avoid further casualties. Many of the houses in the neighborhood hit are of wooden construction and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.