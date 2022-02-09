Abu Dhabi gas cylinder blast: UAE authorities warn against spreading rumours

Abu Dhabi: The Civil Defence Authority in Abu Dhabi has warned .residents not to spread rumours or fake news . The authority issued this advisory after a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street ignited panic among the public. It urged all residents to rely on official sources for details and avoid circulating rumours and incorrect information. The authority updated that it evacuated the building and there were no casualties.

Earlier the US Embassy in the UAE warned US citizens to remain on alert as it took the explosion to be a possible missile or drone attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Later it clarified that the message was not intended to cast doubt on the cause of the explosion.

‘Against the backdrop of recent security incidents, reports of audible and visible explosions in Abu Dhabi early this morning prompted the Embassy to issue a security alert to American citizens and personnel. Subsequently, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority issued a public notification’, said the US Embassy in a statement.

Earlier in January, three expats including 2two Indians were killed and 6 were injured in fuel tanker explosion near ICAD 3 in Musaffah. The fire was caused by explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels. A similar attack on the UAE this month was claimed by a separate group, affiliated to Iraq-based pro-Iranian militia.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran target the UAE as it is a part of Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis since 2015. Earlier the US administration had informed that it is sending a warship and fighter jets to help the UAE fend off attacks. The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi.