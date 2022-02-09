Actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee expecting first child, share baby bump pic

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their first child. The duo took to their Instagram handle to reveal the happy news along with the picture of them where Debina wearing a modest black dress and revealing her baby bump.

Sharing the photo, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee wrote, ‘To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and celebrities dropped congratulatory wishes on the comment section. Karan Mehra wrote, ‘Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon’. ‘Congratulations’, commented Hansika Motwani. Mouni Roy added, ‘Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes’.

Gurmeet and Debina got married in February 2011 after dating for several years. They met on the set of their first show, Ramayan and eventually fell in love. On the other hand, Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut and also appeared in many web series. He was last seen in Zee5’s The Wife.