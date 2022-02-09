Army rescues trapped trekker from the hill gorge after 2 days , in Kerala ;

The Indian Army rescued a 23-year-old man trapped in a hill cleft in Kerala’s Palakkad district after two days of being trapped without food or water. When the Army crew arrived, they began carrying him up. He was given food and water immediately. The uphill trek, however, was tough, and R Babu had to rest often to recuperate.

The state government requisitioned the two Indian Army teams. At 1.30 a.m., a team of twelve Madras Regiment Centre members arrived at the rescue spot by road. This crew was made up of mountain-trained personnel with specialised equipment.

The second team, consisting of 22 members from the Parachute Regiment Centre in Bengaluru, was airlifted to Sulur first. By 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the team had reached at the rescue location. On Wednesday, at 5.45 a.m., the rescue operation began. Drones were used to monitor the area, while choppers were stationed at Sulur airbase.