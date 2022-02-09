Bengal post-poll violence case; SK Supian granted anticipatory bail

SK Supian, an accused in the Bengal post-poll violence case, was granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court. While granting Supian relief, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Abhay S Oka imposed several conditions.

SK Supian is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election agent. After the assembly election results were announced, he was accused of killing BJP supporter Debabrata Maiti at Chillogram in Nandigram. The Supreme Court stated it had imposed several conditions on SK Supian’s anticipatory bail. Once the judgement is uploaded, the details of the order will be available.

The CBI is probing the killing of a BJP worker in the Nandigram constituency occurred during the post-poll violence that erupted in West Bengal after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the state assembly elections in May 2021. The court had reserved its order on February 4 after the CBI said that Supiyan was attempting to flee the investigation into the death of a BJP worker.