Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 500,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat based in Qatar, Anas Melethalakkal has won 500,000 UAE dirhams in Big Ticket’s first electronic draw.

Anas Melethalakkal still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his ticket will enter the live draw to be held on March 3.There will be three more weekly draws to be held this month.

Each ticket of the popular UAE draw costs Dh500, and on purchase of two tickets, participants get a third one for free.