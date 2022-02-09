‘Congress will force Hindus to wear hijab’; Karnataka Energy Minister

Sunil Kumar, the Karnataka Energy Minister, stirred yet another controversy on Wednesday, February 9, when he said that if the Congress wins power in the state, it will impose a law requiring Hindus to wear hijab.

Shivakumar stated in a tweet on Tuesday: ‘The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online.’

Shivakumar said it was a shameful incident when asked about the alleged incident of the Tricolour being replaced with a saffron flag at a college in Shimoga district. ‘The National Flag is the pride of our country. Today it was brought down and a saffron flag was put in its place. The entire world is looking at Karnataka. It’s a shameful event,’ he said.