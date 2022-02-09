Delhi wakes up to a wet Wednesday, with light rain, gusty winds

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘poor,’ with light rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour is expected later in the day. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 280 at 7 a.m, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The average 24-hour AQI on Tuesday was 270, placing it in the poor category. An AQI of zero to 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to one 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’

Due to the forecast rain and associated wet deposition, the AQI is expected to improve to ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ by Wednesday evening, according to the air quality monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. ‘From Thursday onwards, relatively high wind speed is likely to enhance dispersion and keep AQI within ‘Moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’.’

On Wednesday, the minimum temperatures are likely to be 13 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. On Thursday, dense fog is expected in the morning, with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius.