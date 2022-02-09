Global Covid-19 cases declined 17% in the latest week

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus case counts fell 17 percent worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50 percent drop in the United States, while deaths fell 7 percent globally.

The United Nations Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological report, released late Tuesday, shows that the omicron variant is becoming increasingly dominant, accounting for nearly 97 percent of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. The delta variant accounted for slightly more than 3% of the population.

According to WHO, “the prevalence of the omicron variant has increased globally and is now detected in almost all countries.” “However, many of the countries that initially reported an increase in the number of cases due to the omicron variant have now reported a decrease in the total number of new cases since the beginning of January 2022.”

During the week of January 31 to February 6, the WHO reported more than 19 million new cases of COVID-19 and fewer than 68,000 new deaths. As with all such tallies, experts believe such figures vastly understate the true toll.