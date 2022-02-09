Hyderabad auto driver – shining example of honesty ; Get the details :

The police in Hyderabad praised an auto driver for returning a bag containing gold jewellery to its rightful owner. While travelling through the Langar Houz police limits, auto driver Syed Zaker found a purse full with gold jewellery on the road.

The gold jewellery in the bag was estimated to be valued roughly Rs 1 lakh. Syed Zaker also found a jewellery receipt in the bag and started searching for the owner. Meanwhile, the bag’s owner, Mirza Sultan Baig, and his wife, Sameera Begum, had reported the bag missing to the police station. Suddenly, and to everyone’s surprise, the auto driver, Zaker, called Sultan Baig’s phone number and informed him about the bag.

The owner of the bag thanked the auto driver for his honesty, and police officers later felicitated him.