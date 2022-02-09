Israel strikes Syria, after anti-aircraft fire, kills a soldier

Syrian official television reported that an Israeli attack near Damascus killed one Syrian soldier and injured five others. Shortly after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Syria into northern Israel early Wednesday, the Israeli military said it hit targets in Syria.

The Syrian missile detonated in the air and was not intercepted by Israeli air defences, according to Israel, although it did set off warning sirens in northern Israel. There were no casualties or property damage reported.

The Israeli army said it hit Syrian facilities used in targeting Israeli aircraft, including a radar and anti-aircraft batteries, in a rare statement acknowledging attacks inside Syria.

According to Syria’s official news agency, SANA, Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles near Damascus, with some of them being intercepted by air defences. According to the report, one Syrian soldier was killed and five others were injured in the strike, which inflicted material damage.

Hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled areas of Syria have been carried out by Israel over the last decade of the Arab country’s civil war, but the Israeli government rarely admits or discusses such operations.