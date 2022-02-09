Japan extends quasi-state of emergency till March 6

Tokyo: Japanese government has decided extend to extend the quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures until March 6. The government also added one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency . The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases surged in the island nation.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee recovers against US dollar, UAE dirham

The 12 prefectures are Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, which border the capital, as well as Gunma, Niigata, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki. Quasi-emergency measures involve restricting business hours of restaurants and bars, as well as a request to refrain from nonessential travel between prefectures in an effort to reduce strain on the medical system.