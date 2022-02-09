J&K becomes first UT to be integrated with National Single Window System

The National Single Window System (NSWS) has been integrated for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the J&K Single Window Clearance System. This will be a significant step forward in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the Union Territory.

The India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), which houses 45 industrial parks in Jammu and Kashmir, has been connected to the National Single Window System. This move will make it easier for investors to find available property lots in J&K. Investors would no longer need to visit several platforms in order to get information and obtain permission from various stakeholders.

The National Single Window System in India is a digital platform designed to assist investors in identifying and obtaining approvals for their specific business needs. The Corporate Affairs Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Civil Aviation Ministry, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Agriculture Ministry, Petroleum Ministry, Environment Ministry, and Health Ministry are among the 32 central departments and 14 states that have been incorporated into the system.

The National Single Window System was introduced in the Union Budget Presentation for 2020. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal soft-launched the platform in September 2021.

Also Read: First nasal spray to treat COVID patients in India launched

Visit www.nsws.gov.in to access the National Single Window System platform.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are among the 14 states that have joined the National Single Window System. So far, Jammu & Kashmir has been the only union territory to join the National Single Window System.