Junk food ditched in favour of healthier options in Union Health Ministry canteen

The Union Health Ministry canteen recently had a good change by eliminating fried foods in favour of healthier alternatives. According to the ministry, fried foods such as samosas and bread pakoras have been substituted in the canteen with Dal Chillas with pea filling, nutritious curries, millet rotis, and millet pulaos.

As per a ministry insider, this arrangement is presently being tested in a pilot form to see how people react. Dal Chillas is estimated to cost Rs 10, breakfast will cost Rs 25 and lunch will cost Rs 40.

These nutritious food alternatives were arranged in the cafeteria at the request of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had been considering adding such healthy food options to the canteen since taking over as Health Minister in October last year and had commissioned them.

Also Read: Union Minister shares picture of world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu

Mandaviya is a fitness fanatic who frequently cycles to the Parliament. He exercises and practises yoga on a regular basis and cycles at least 20 kilometres every day.