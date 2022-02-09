Kangana Ranaut recalls gaining 20 kg for ‘Thalaivii’, shares pic

The film ‘Thalaivii’ starring Kangana Ranaut was released last year and had received positive reviews from both the public and reviewers. The film depicts the life story of the former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Kangana portrayed the role of the legendary politician and got a major makeover for the film. The actress gained over 20 kg and then had to drop it in all six months.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a throwback picture and wrote, ‘Throwback to Thalaivii days when I gained 20kgs for my role’.

Kangana underwent a dramatic physical makeover for the challenging part, and she gave it her all to fit into the character. The actress released a photo collage of her change in September last year, describing it as a journey like no other. Along with it, she had written, ‘Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself’.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in the films ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’. The film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur will mark the digital debut of the actress as a producer.

