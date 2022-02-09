Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts about Kim, their children

Kanye West has officially taken down all of his recent Instagram postings in which he chastised Kim Kardashian. Kanye West on Sunday took to his Instagram handle and said that Kim has been preventing him from seeing their children. He voiced his displeasure with daughter North’s decision to join TikTok and also added that Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her.

The rapper had said, ‘Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight I beg to go to my daughters party and I’m accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing’.

While Kim did not respond to Kanye’s Instagram posts, it was noticed that hours later Kanye had removed not only the post in which he claimed Kim accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’, but also his earlier ones.

In February last year, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. The couple together have four children: 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm. Following West’s reconciliation attempts, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ alum filed paperwork to be legally single in December 2021.

Kim issued a statement last week in reaction to Kanye’s online insults, stating that divorce is already traumatic and Kanye’s fixation with attempting to control and manipulate the situation has only added to the misery.