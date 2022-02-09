‘No more bread pakoras or samosas’: Union Health Ministry canteen now serves healthy food

Food items like samosas and bread pakoras are being replaced by healthier alternatives like Dal Chillas with pea stuffing, healthy curries, millet rotis, and millet pulaos at the canteen of the Union Health Ministry, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

Sources in the ministry indicate that the pilot program is currently being run to gauge people’s response. Dal chillas are tentatively priced at Rs 10. A breakfast meal costs 25 rupees and a lunch meal costs 40 rupees.

As a result of Mansukh Mandaviya’s insistence, the healthy food options in the canteen have been arranged on his orders since he became the Health Minister last year and was commissioned to bring the food options to the canteen in October last year. Mandaviya himself is a fitness fanatic and is often spotted cycling to the Parliament. A daily workout routine includes yoga and exercise, as well as cycling at least 20 kilometers.