Pak bombing by drone at Amritsar : thwarted by the BSF ;

Jawans from the Border Security Force in Amritsar, Punjab, thwarted a terror attempt late Tuesday when a drone dropped explosives at the Panjgrahian border outpost in the Ajnala Tehsil. Jawans were alerted and opened fire on the drone immediately. It did , however, manage to fly back to Pakistan.

The BSF searched the area for any suspicious activity shortly after the incident and found explosives in two locations. A more extensive search has now been launched. Terrorist groups from across the border regularly use drones to deliver explosives, weapons, cash, and drugs to India. Security forces have been more alert, and anti-drone exercises have become more frequent along India’s borders.