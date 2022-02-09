Prescribing uniform is state’s duty as per Constitution; Govt’s affidavit in HC

The Karnataka government filed an affidavit before the High Court addressing the ongoing hijab issue in the state. The Karnataka High Court began hearing petitions on Tuesday, February 8, to allow students to wear hijabs to school and college.

The six girls who were told they couldn’t go to school if they wore hijab filed the petition. This incident, which occurred in Udupi on January 1, 2022, was the catalyst for the continuing hijab controversy. The Karnataka government’s affidavit stated, ‘while discharging the constitutional obligation of imparting education, the state has to prescribe a secular uniform dress code for the students.’

The affidavit stated, among other things, that prescribing the uniform is a fundamental duty placed on the state under Articles 14 and 46 of the constitution. Every religion and caste shall have its own beliefs , faith , and practices according to the Karnataka government. Many foreign countries have embraced similar attitude and apply the same clothing rule in educational institutions, according to the affidavit.