Rajasthan police Dept launches campaign to combat fake news ;

The Rajasthan Police Dept described fake news as ‘soft and sweet as chocolate’ and asked people to check it out as quickly as possible. The force tweeted a photo of a chocolate bar with the caption ‘ THE FAKE NEWS, DON’T BE LATE’ on Chocolate Day. ‘#FakeNews is #SoftAndSweet as chocolate. You also bring #Real sweetness in the lives of others with #Facts, don’t mix bitterness with #Rumors,’ it tweeted in Hindi.

The police tweeted an instructional photo on Tuesday, Propose Day of Valentine’s Week, asking people to be careful while forwarding messages on social media. Before forwarding any news, the force asked people to consider the source, cross-check it, and double-check the date, photographs, and spellings used.