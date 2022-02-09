Restrictions in mosques, other places of worship eased in UAE

Dubai: The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE has eased the restrictions in mosques, other places of worship. The authority has reduced the social distance between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship to one metre.

NCEMA also decided to ease restrictions imposed in shopping centres and modes of transportation. The authority informed that it has decided to gradually cancel restrictions covering all activities and events in UAE in various economic, tourism and entertainment facilities.