Two terror modules busted in Jammu and Kashmir, 11 arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police busted two terror modules affiliated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the Anantnag district and arrested 11 accused persons including 3 terrorists. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Abbas Ah Khan, Zahoor Ah Gowgujri, Hidayatullah Kutay, Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri, Musharaf Amin Shah, Fayaz Ah Khan, Muntazir Rashid Mir, Mohd Arif Khan, Adil Ah Tarray and Zahid Ahmad Najar.

As per police, the arrested were planning to carry out attacks on Police and Security Forces in Srigufwara Bijbehara areas of Anantnag. The arrested were in direct contact with Pakistani-based handlers.

Police have now registered a case and further investigation is continuing.