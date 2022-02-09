UAE announces Covid-19 vaccine protocol for children aged 5-11

Dubai: Health authorities in the UAE announced the Covid-19 vaccine protocol for children aged 5to 11. A top official informed that children aged 5 to 11 are not required to take Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster dose. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children is administered in two doses with the second dose given three weeks (21 days) after the first.

‘The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for emergency use for children by the Food and Drug Administration agency (USA) and relevant international and local organizations. There is no major difference in terms of the components of the two types of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, but the vaccine for children aged between five and 11 contains a smaller dose compared to the adult vaccine’, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for UAE Health Sector.

The decision to begin administering the vaccine to children was announced on February 1.