UAE based air carrier announces flights to two new cities

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced commercial passenger flights to two cities. The UAE based air carrier will operate flights to Amman and Aqaba in Jordan.

The flight to Amman will operate two times a week on Tuesday and Saturday. Flights to Aqaba will operate two times a week on Sunday and Thursday with airfares starting as low as Dh70.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a young fleet composed of four brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft.