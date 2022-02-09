Union Minister shares picture of world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently took to his social media handle to share a picture of the arch of the Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge.

Taking on Twitter on Monday, he tweeted the picture with the caption, ‘The world’s highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds’.

The bridge is reported to be a critical connection in the 111-kilometre stretch between Katra and Banihal under the flagship Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project. Indian Railways is building a 1.3-kilometre-long arch bridge across the Chenab River in the Reasi region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bridge, with a height of 359 metres, is 30 metres higher than Paris’ Eiffel Tower. The construction of the bridge began in 2004 with the goal of providing direct access to the Kashmir Valley.

When the arch bottom of the bridge was finished in March 2021, then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal uploaded a video on social media. Sharing the video, Goyal wrote, ‘In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab Bridge at night has been completed today. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge’.

In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab bridge ? has been completed today. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge. pic.twitter.com/dqwN5N2HTE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 14, 2021

According to reports, the bridge is expected to have cost 1250 crore to build.