Vijay’s Makkal Iyakam to contest TN urban civic polls independently;

In a statement authorised by actor Vijay, his fan club’s general secretary stated that Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam would contest as an independent candidate in the urban local body elections.

‘As per the instructions of Vijay, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam will contest in the Urban Local Body Elections without forming any alliance or seeking support of any political party. Fans, cadres and office bearers are requested to support our candidates, let people know about our work and pave the way for their victory’, mentioned the statement.

The organisation did well in the panchayat elections, winning 129 ward member seats, leading popular actor Vijay to test the political waters. The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on February 19.

On February 6, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy met with Vijay and had a detailed discussion. Despite the fact that the meeting was stated as a courtesy meeting, sources claim that Rangasamy sought Vijay’s help in future elections and to form an alliance in Puducherry. Sources also say that Vijay is still thinking about this offer.