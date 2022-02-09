Vivo T1 5G launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its latest 5G smartphone, Vivo T1 5G in India. The new smartphone is launched in three variants- 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 14,990, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,990 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 18,990. The phone will go on sale in India on February 14 on Flipkart.com, shop.vivo.com and partner retail stores across the country. It is available in two colour variants- Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy.

The new smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the new T1 5G smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD display with 2408 × 1080 screen resolution. It is equipped with 50MP primary camera, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It also has a 16MP selfie camera.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging capabilities. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors comprise fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS.