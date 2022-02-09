Will Smith nominated for Best Actor Oscar after 15 years

Hollywood actor Will Smith garnered his third and fourth Oscar nominations today for his part in ‘King Richard’, earning him a spot on the Best Actor list and sharing the film’s Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White.

According to reports, the actor produced the film and portrayed the role of Richard Williams, the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in a narrative of their early careers. Reviewers and guilds have praised his performance in the film throughout the season. Smith has already won awards from many critics groups, in addition to awaiting nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice. It is a long-overdue return to the Oscars spotlight for the actor.

The Hollywood star has already received two Academy Award nominations for portraying real-life individuals. In 2002, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann’s ‘Ali’, and in 2007, he was nominated for his role as Chris Gardner in ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, starring his son Jaden Smith.

While Smith is yet to win an Academy Award, he has won four Grammys for his musical achievements. In July 2021, he received his first Primetime Emmy nomination for his executive producer work on the Netflix series ‘Cobra Kai’.