Work from home: Guidelines for TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, and HCL employees

The Indian government has decided to end the work from home measure for its employees, without any exemptions, due to the drop in cases of Covid-19. According to a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the government has asked its employees to attend work regularly.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL, Cognizant, and Infosys are among the major Information Technology (IT) companies being watched closely. It will be interesting to see if these companies decide to call their employees into the office on a regular basis or whether they carry on with the work-from-home methodology.

TCS, COGNIZANT, INFOSYS, HCL

As per a report by News18, IT giant TCS stated in December that most of its employees worked from home, and any decision to return to the office would be calibrated. Cognizant stated that their employees’ and contractors’ health and safety would remain the top priority.

Richard Lobo, executive vice-president and head of human resources at Infosys, told the Economic Times that the IT company expects to operate in a hybrid mode for most of the “coming year”. HCL Technologies had earlier stated that it would decide whether to call people back to work after monitoring the situation and the impact of Covid-19.