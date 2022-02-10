Avian flu discovered in birds at Indiana turkey farm

The federal and state agencies reported that a strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates in birds has been confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service discovered a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza at the farm in Dubois County, according to the USDA.

According to Denise Derrer Spears, a spokesman for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the farm has been isolated and its 29,000 turkeys are being exterminated to prevent the disease from spreading.

Turkeys from the impacted farm will not enter the food supply, according to the USDA, which also reminded people to cook poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees (73.9 degrees Celsius) to destroy bacteria and viruses.