Canada faces Covid-19 truck blockade, Ford plant shuts down

Protesters blocking the bridge between Canada and Detroit, demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, forced a Ford facility to close on Wednesday, with broader repercussions for the North American car sector.

In the meantime, despite mounting pressure from protests against the restrictions and against Trudeau himself in recent weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has remained steadfast in his opposition to an easing of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

On the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, a protest by largely pickup truck drivers reached its third day. While transportation entering Canada was halted, traffic heading to the United States continued to flow.

The bridge carries 25 percent of all trade between the two nations, and Canadian officials are growing concerned about the economic consequences.

Parts shortages led Ford to shut down its engine facility in Windsor and run its assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a modified schedule late Wednesday.