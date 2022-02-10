Centre removes ‘at-risk’ nation’s category, and a 7 day home quarantine is no longer required

The Union health ministry on Thursday revised its guidelines for international arrivals in the wake of an improvement in the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis.

There will be no difference among ‘at-risk’ and other countries under the new criteria, which will take effect on February 14.

In fact, the health ministry recommended 14 days of self-monitoring after arrival, rather than the seven-day home quarantine that had previously been imposed.

As per the guidelines, passengers who are travelling to India should submit complete and factual information in the self declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal ( https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration ) before the scheduled travel, including travel details of the last 14 days.