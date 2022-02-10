Covid leads to jump in risk of new heart problems

After COVID recovery, the risk of new cardiac issues is substantially higher.

According to a major study, those who have recovered from COVID-19 have a considerably increased risk of developing new heart problems.

Researchers from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs compared the rates of new cardiovascular problems in 153,760 people who were infected with the coronavirus before vaccines were available, 5.6 million people who did not get the virus, and another 5.9 million people whose data was collected before the pandemic.

COVID-19 survivors had a 63 percent higher risk of heart attack, a 69 percent higher risk of problematic irregular heart rhythm, a 52 percent higher risk of stroke, a 72 percent higher risk of heart failure, and a nearly three times higher risk of a potentially fatal blood clot in the lungs one year after recovering from the acute phase of the infection, compared to the other two groups, according to a report published on Monday in Nature Medication.

Young and old, Blacks and whites, males and females, people with and without diabetes, people with and without kidney disease, as well as smokers and nonsmokers, all had elevated risks among former COVID-19 patients, according to Ziyad Al-Aly of the VA St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis.

He observed in a Twitter discussion that the dangers were substantial even in persons who had minor COVID-19 and did not need to be hospitalised for it. “No one was spared,” Al-Aly told Reuters. “People who have COVID-19 should monitor their health and seek medical help if they develop symptoms such as chest pain, chest pressure, palpitation, leg edoema, and so on.”

In cancer patients, the negative effects of the mRNA vaccine aren’t any worse.

According to a new study, COVID-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology have no additional short-term negative effects in cancer patients.

Researchers polled 1,753 people who received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, nearly two-thirds of whom had a history of cancer and about 12% of whom were undergoing cancer treatment such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery. Solid tumours were seen in more than 90% of the malignancies. In such circumstances, the Pfizer vaccination has been proved to be effective.

The research team found in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network that those with and without cancer had equal rates of pain at the injection site, muscle discomfort, joint pain, fever, chills, headache, nausea, and exhaustion. Regardless of whether or not they had cancer, around 73 percent of patients had post-vaccination symptoms, with pain at the injection site being the most prevalent adverse event.

Vaccine apprehension has been seen in cancer patients in previous trials, according to the researchers. COVID-19’s risks are “compounded” for cancer patients who decline immunisation, according to the researchers. “Our findings, when combined with those from other sources, suggest that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination is well tolerated by cancer patients, particularly those who are taking active therapy.”