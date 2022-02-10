India reports 67,084 new Covid cases, TPR at 4.44%

On Thursday, India recorded 67,084 new cases of the coronavirus disease, pushing the cumulative tally to 4,24,78,060. At present , the active caseload was 7,90,789 at 1.86 %.

According to the most recent data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 1,67,882 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours, while 1,241 people have died from the disease.

The total number of recoveries and dead was 4,11,80,751 (96.95%) and 5,06,520, respectively.

The daily positivity rate was 4.44 percent on Monday, while the weekly positivity rate was 6.58 percent.

Since the nationwide vaccination effort began in January of last year, the government claims that over 1.71 crore vaccines have been given against the viral disease. In the last 24 hours, over 46 lakh doses had been administered.