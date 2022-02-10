Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes immersed in Nashik’s Ramkund, pictures surface

On Thursday, the ashes of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the sacred Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River by her family. The Nashik police admin had arranged tight security as crowds came to pay their last respects to the iconic singer as she was given her final farewell.

At the brief religious service, her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, sister Asha Bhosale, and other relatives were present. A short prayer ritual was held earlier with the family and a few close friends in attendance, performed by Hindu priests. The ashes were then immersed in the Pavitra Ramkund, where Lord Rama is fabled to have taken his daily bath during his 14-year exile. Watch the following video:

Lata Didi, as she was affectionately known, passed away on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following many bouts of sickness, including Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, several Central and State cabinet officials, Bollywood celebrities, and others, as well as hundreds of her followers, had attended her public burial at Shivaji Park.