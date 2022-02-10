Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been celebrating their 17 years of marriage today on February 10. The actor surprised his followers with a stunning family portrait on this important day. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us… it’s all about love @namratashirodkar’.

Mahesh and Namrata got married after dating for five years on February 10, 2005. Namrata Shirodkar also wishes the actor with a video of their lovely journey together since their wedding.

Wishing Mahesh Babu on Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, ‘My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime. Tastes better each time! Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being’.

The couple have two children together named Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni, who were born in 2006 and 2012, respectively. Many other celebrities and industry colleagues of the pair along with fans dropped congratulatory messages for them on their special day.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram Petla’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ which also stars Keerthy Suresh.