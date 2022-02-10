NMC issues warning to students applying to Chinese universities!

The National Medical Commission has received notification from some Chinese universities that they are offering admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years. The National Medical Commission advises prospective students applying for such programmes in the neighbouring country to do adequate due diligence and be aware that China continues to impose strict travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19.

Furthermore, the Commission clarified that it does not recognize online courses in medical education – even though Chinese authorities had stated earlier that they would be offered online. In an official notice, the National Medical Commission’s secretary said, ‘According to the existing rules, medical courses conducted only through the online mode are not recognized or approved by the commission’. This means students deciding to pursue online MBBS courses in China may not be permitted to practise in India.

Prior to applying or planning to seek admission in any foreign institution, including China, students are advised to consult FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination) regulations. Further, students are advised to take due diligence into consideration when selecting where to pursue medical education. According to NMC’s official notification dated February 8, 2022, the Foreign Affairs Ministry noted that some universities in the People’s Republic of China have begun to issue notices about MBBS admission for the current and upcoming academic year.

According to Bhullar, prospective students need to be aware that the Government of the People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19 and suspended all visas as of November 2020. ‘In response to these restrictions, many international students, as well as Indian students, have been unable to continue their studies in China. Thus far, there had been no relaxation in the restrictions’, she added.