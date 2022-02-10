Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal criticises trolls over body-shaming

Actress Kajal Aggarwal posted a heartfelt statement for pregnant women facing changes in their bodies on Wednesday, after being body-shamed on social media.

Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with entrepreneur-husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to her Twitter handle to share a photo of herself with the baby bump and added that if ‘self-absorbed morons’ who troll women for their pregnant bodies can’t be kind, they should ‘live and let live’.

The note read: ‘I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help. Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self-absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand’.

The 36-year-old actress further stated that throughout pregnancy, women’s bodies go through a variety of changes, including weight gain and detailed how they alter. Apart from hormonal changes, women may feel more exhausted than normal, with ‘mood swings’, and take longer to return to their previous state.

‘We don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives’, she said.

Aggarwal, who has been in Telugu blockbusters such as Darling, Businessman, and Temper, as well as Hindi films such as Singham, Special 26, and Mumbai Saga, got married to Kitchlu in 2020.