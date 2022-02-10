Rescue operation – Bollywood style! Sonu Sood carries accident victim to hospital

Sonu Sood has once again proven to be a lifesaver, as seen by his most recent viral video. The actor, who epitomises empathy and service, hurried to save the life of a 19-year-old youngster from a fatal car accident.

Sonu is seen in a video on social media rescuing the boy from the car, which appears to have been seriously damaged in the crash. He encountered the terrible incident while going through the Moga district of Punjab. He ran approached the vehicle and attempted to unlock the interlocked car as soon as he saw the boy lying unconscious in his car seat.

Sood carried the boy in his arms and brought him to the hospital. Meanwhile, the boy is doing fine in the hospital as the actor had taken him to the hospital on time for medical treatment. Sonu Sood has earned a good reputation for his humanitarian efforts on several occasions.

Speaking about the same, he had said, ‘In the past few months, I have connected with more than 7.5 lakh people, sending many of those back to their homes and hometowns. And when those people reached home, they needed jobs, so we helped them out with that, too, when we started the program called Pravasi Rojgar. Through that initiative, we created 2 lakh 79 thousand jobs as well’.

Sood went on to say that he and his team were able to assist people in both medical and educational matters. He added that he has learned how and what to do with each successive step from ordinary folks.