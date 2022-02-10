Rescued trekker will not be charged with trespassing: Kerala govt

On Thursday, the Kerala government directed the state forest department not to file a case against trekker R Babu, who was rescued from a cleft on a hill in Palakkad district on Wednesday after being stuck there for around 50 hours. Babu, 23, was rescued by an army mountaineering team.

The directive came after the department said Babu and his friends will be booked for trespassing into a forest.

Babu has become a symbol of courage and tenacity, according to Forest Minister A K Saseendran. ‘His courage and perseverance were lauded by the army team as well. He has gained the state’s and nation’s praise and sympathy. We don’t want to trouble him any further, ‘he said.

Trekkers, including Babu, trespassed into forest area, according to Palakkad divisional forest officer Kurra Sreenivas. ‘To deter trespassing, we’ve installed solar fencing. These youths, on the other hand, jumped the fence and walked up the hill. We’ve banned trekking because hilly slopes are dangerous and wild animals frequent them,’ he said.