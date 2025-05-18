Kerala ED Officer Accused of Bribery, Mental Harassment

A man named Aneesh Babu has accused Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials of bribery and mental harassment after being summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Aneesh specifically named Radhakrishnan, the Additional Director of the ED and part of the gold smuggling investigation team, alleging that he was mentally harassed during questioning about old documents. Aneesh claimed he was pressured in a closed room and threatened with arrest if he failed to provide documents from eight years ago. He also alleged that a man named Wilson acted as an intermediary between him and ED officials, providing insider information about ED actions before they occurred.

Aneesh further alleged that Wilson, rather than the ED officials themselves, handled the bribe payments. He claimed Wilson collected money and deposited it in an Axis Bank account, while the ED officers continued issuing threats. Although Assistant Director Sekhar Kumar never directly asked for a bribe, Aneesh identified him as being involved, based on Wilson’s statements. Aneesh also implicated other unnamed senior ED officials, asserting that the level of coordination indicated internal collusion. Aneesh’s wife Nimmi confirmed seeing Wilson and another intermediary, Mukesh Kumar, inside the ED office on the day Aneesh was questioned.

In response, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a detailed investigation, arresting Wilson Varghese, Mukesh Kumar, and Chartered Accountant Ranjith Warrier for questioning. Their phones have been sent for forensic analysis, and a special team is probing possible links within the ED. Legal consultations have confirmed there are no barriers to arresting Assistant Director Sekhar Kumar if evidence supports it. ED officials involved in the gold smuggling probe are now under watch, and similar complaints are being reviewed to uncover broader corruption within the agency.