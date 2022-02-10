Ronaldo’s girlfriend gifts him 1.5-crore Cadillac Escalade on his birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgiana Rodriguez surprised him by giving him a brand new Cadillac Escalade car for his 37th birthday on Monday. Ronaldo was surprised to see the Escalade parked in his driveway as he opened the front door of his Cheshire mansion.

Rodrguez posted the video on Instagram, showing Ronaldo’s response, as he and his children inspected the seats and comfort of the automobile. Rodriguez shared the video and added the caption in Portuguese, which read: ‘Happy 37th birthday to the love of my life. We love you infinitely. Best father and best life companion that God could have given us. A fighter and deserving of all the good things that happen to you. You are perfection and inspiration’.

Ronaldo had previously posted a lovely photo with his girlfriend during his birthday celebrations on Saturday. There was a cake in the shape of ‘CR7’ in front of them, and Ronaldo had a broad smile on his face. He wrote the caption, ‘Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!’

The couple, who are expecting twins in April, maybe get married shortly. The Manchester United striker recently stated that he is 100% committed to marrying Rodriguez, adding that the wedding might take place soon.