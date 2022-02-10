Thick fog engulfs parts of Northwest India

Dense to very dense fog enveloped parts of northwest India on Thursday morning, with minimum temperatures expected to drop by two to four degrees Celsius in the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 5.30 a.m., visibility in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, had reduced to zero, while it was 50 metres in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and 25 metres in Gaya, Bihar.

Rainfall in the northern plains, snowfall in the hills, and a western disturbance are expected to drop the temperatures in the region on Wednesday, according to the IMD. The western Himalaya region, which has seen snowfall.

A trough (line of low pressure) in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies, as well as an induced cyclonic circulation, lay over Rajasthan and the nearby areas. In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, it caused in light to moderate rainfall and snowfall. On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received heavy rain and snowfall.