Tiger deaths jumped to 127 in 2021 from 106 in 2020.

Tiger deaths increased to 127 last year from 106 the previous year due to various of reasons, including old age, according to the government. The number of tiger deaths in 2019 stood at 96, it said. Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav stated there are various reasons for the feline’s death, including old age, tiger infighting, electrocution, and poaching, in response to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha.

Tiger mortality was 127 in 2021, according to state reports. Madhya Pradesh had the most deaths last year, with 42, followed by Maharashtra with 27, Karnataka with 15, and Uttar Pradesh with nine. ‘The average life span of the tigers in the wild is generally 10-12 years and in natural ecosystem, factors like old age, diseases, internecine fights, electrocution, snaring, drowning, road, rail hits, among others, and a very high infant mortality observed in big cats, including tigers, account for majority of the tiger deaths,’ Yadav said.

He stated that the government is working to resolve animal-human problems while also enforcing strict anti-poaching actions.