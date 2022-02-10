Truecaller introduces its smart SMS feature with ‘Chhota SMS’ campaign

The Chhota SMS Campaign, starring the Jordindians as Aman and Chaman, has been launched by Truecaller. The commercial was made to support the goal of Truecaller of making communication smarter, and it emphasises how one uses the Truecaller feature to live a stress-free and serene existence.

With communication technology shaping up for a brighter future, everything on our smartphones is getting smarter – except for one thing: the SMS inbox. Despite being the primary way we obtain a lot of sensitive and critical information, SMS has mostly remained the same for a long period.

The advertisement shows how readily technology can be used to move to better ways of life, but it also brilliantly captures slice-of-life moments by the actors in their own distinct ways.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Manan Shah, Director of Marketing, Truecaller India, said, ‘True to being an entity offering ways to communicate smartly and with a persistent focus on product innovation, Truecaller is making the ecosystem more robust, enabling the users to communicate in a smarter way with its features. Being in the communication business for more than a decade, Truecaller not only understands the value of time and right delivery of messages but also deeply understands the user requirements and designs solutions best suited to its users’.